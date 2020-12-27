Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s alliance may not be just temporary.

On December 23rd WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,” which has been the moniker used by Riddle and Hardy on recent programming. The duo have been feuding with the heel Hurt Business faction, led by United States champion Bobby Lashley and MVP. The group also captured the Raw tag team championship from the New Day at the recent TLC pay per view.

