Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s alliance may not be just temporary.
On December 23rd WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,” which has been the moniker used by Riddle and Hardy on recent programming. The duo have been feuding with the heel Hurt Business faction, led by United States champion Bobby Lashley and MVP. The group also captured the Raw tag team championship from the New Day at the recent TLC pay per view.
Full details on the trademark can be found below.
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.