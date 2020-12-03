The new WWE Undefeated mobile game was officially launched today.

The mobile fighting game is now available on iOS and Android devices. It features The Rock, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, among others. AJ Styles is also on the roster and was available as a pre-order bonus.

Below is the official launch trailer for WWE Undefeated, along with the press release sent to us today:

WWEⓇ UNDEFEATED NOW AVAILABLE FOR IOS AND ANDROID Real-Time PVP Meets Over-the-Top Arcade Action Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends SAN FRANCISCO — December 3, 2020 — nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that WWEⓇ Undefeated, the first WWE mobile fighting game featuring real-time head-to-head gameplay, has released for iOS and Android devices. Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, WWEⓇ Undefeated blends real-time strategy gameplay, over-the-top action, and customizable moves, turning every match into a battle for the ages. Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, WWEⓇ Undefeated is a skill-based mobile game where players compete in real-time against live opponents from around the world in quick-session matches. The game offers a strategic RPG element as players can collect and upgrade WWE move cards to find the optimal set-up that best suits each Superstar and a user’s personal playstyle. WWEⓇ Undefeated features outrageous attacks and exaggerated character designs, all set against exotic backdrops from around the globe. Players can learn more about WWEⓇ Undefeated at wweundefeated.com.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.