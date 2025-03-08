On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight reclaimed the WWE United States Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in a chaotic main event.

The match saw Nakamura blind the referee, Charles Robinson, with mist, allowing Knight to hit a BFT on a steel chair. With no referee at the time, Dan Engler ran down to count the pin, and Knight was crowned the new champion.

This victory marked Knight’s second reign with the title, having previously held it for 118 days before losing it to Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

Braun Strowman continued his rivalry with Solo Sikoa’s New Bloodline on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

In a singles match, Strowman defeated Sikoa by disqualification after Tama Tonga interfered. The fight escalated as Fatu joined in, leading to a brawl around the arena.

Strowman countered Fatu’s slam and chokeslammed him through two tables, though Fatu quickly recovered.

💪 💪 💪 Solo Sikoa was proud of himself for that one… 😅#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AYf2iNvhk1 — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2025

Alba Fyre joined forces with Chelsea Green on this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, aiding Green in defeating Michin in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Fyre attacked Michin while wearing a hooded outfit after B-Fab took out Piper Niven with a kendo stick. Green won the match, and Fyre pledged her allegiance to Green.

Fyre was previously part of the Unholy Union with Isla Dawn, who was released from WWE last month.

Triple H has confirmed that WWE’s 2025 events in Perth, Australia will take place in the fall. These events include an episode of WWE SmackDown, a pay-per-view, and RAW, as part of a “weekend takeover.” This follows an earlier announcement by TKO that also revealed UFC will hold a Fight Night in Perth this year and a pay-per-view event in 2026. Triple H provided this update during the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. He said,

“Right now, we’re going three weeks back to back of live events, non-televised. But also each week, Raw and SmackDown coming from international markets, and markets that we wouldn’t necessarily go to. Barcelona, Germany, places that we wouldn’t necessarily be able to go to with TV.”

He continued, “We have Perth coming up in the fall, we have France coming up, Clash in Paris. The ability for us to hit the markets that are most important for Netflix but also most important for us, and to really service and become a global brand in a bigger way than we ever have before.”

* WWE Tag Team Championship: #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

* Miz TV w/ Cody Rhodes