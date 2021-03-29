WWE announced today that a new episode of WWE Untold will premiere next Sunday, April 4th on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network for international subscribers.
It will focus on the WrestleMania 22 match between WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Mick Foley. This is the match where Edge speared Foley through a flaming table.
Flaming tables, barbed-wire baseball bats and a shocking #WrestleMania moment.#WWEUntold: @EdgeRatedR vs. @RealMickFoley: WrestleMania 22 premieres next Sunday on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/9lpt4ttAmR
