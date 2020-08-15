New WWE Untold On Sasha Banks and Bayley’s NXT Rivalry Coming To The Network Next Week

WWE Network News issued the following press release announcing that a new episode of the original series Untold will be premiering next weekend (August 22nd). The newest addition will cover the NXT rivalry between long-time friends/rivals Bayley and Sasha Banks culminating in their Takeover Brooklyn showdown. Details are below.

A new episode of WWE Untold is on the way, and we can exclusively bring you details on the upcoming video. This edition of the popular and acclaimed WWE Network original series will be premiering on Saturday, August 22nd, and although we don’t have a specific time in which it will be made available to be viewed, trends point to it becoming available on demand around 10 AM EST before streaming following NXT Takeover: XXX.

Streaming following Takeover is appropriate, as this edition of the series will focus on Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in NXT, with specific focus on their NXT Takeover: Brooklyn encounter. While Sasha Banks and Bayley are considered top talent within the company today, and to many the highlights of any show they’re appearing on, their WWE careers started on the black and gold brand. NXT is where they would have a historic match at this aforementioned Takeover event before main eventing the following Takeover. Once again, WWE Untold: Bayley vs. Sasha will premiere on Saturday, August 22nd.

