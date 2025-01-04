Tiffany Stratton is your new WWE Women’s Champion.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax to capture the title.

While the tease of a cash-in was initially a swerve after Nia Jax defeated Naomi, Stratton attacked Candice LeRae and then cashed in for real to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new ad for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event aired.

The advertisement featured WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan promoting the show, which takes place from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX on January 25, 2025.

Drew McIntyre made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown to support Cody Rhodes. Cody opened the show by discussing his injury from Kevin Owens’ package piledriver at Saturday Night’s Main Event and his inability to compete until the 2025 Royal Rumble.

McIntyre interrupted Rhodes by giving him a hug, expressing that he had known him for a long time and was there to help. McIntyre spoke about the current era being the best in wrestling history and suggested that Rhodes needed someone to watch his back. While Rhodes was initially taken aback, Drew reassured him that he wasn’t there to harm him. Instead, McIntyre advised Rhodes to watch his back before leaving the ring.

Kevin Owens attacked Rhodes shortly after, leading to a brawl that was eventually broken up.

