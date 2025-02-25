We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in the form of Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez.

In the main event of this week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Morgan and Gonzalez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to capture the titles.

The finish came when Raquel prevented Naomi from hitting the split legged moonsault. After Naomi was rammed head first into the ring post, she fell back into the ring and Morgan picked up the pinfall for her team.

Logan Paul opened this week’s episode of WWE RAW by confronting CM Punk, where the two exchanged heated words before Paul slapped Punk.

Later in the show, Paul ran into AJ Styles, remarking that he thought Styles would retire after his injury in October. He mentioned how it was unfortunate that Styles came back only to be embarrassed by him at the Royal Rumble. Styles acknowledged his embarrassment but challenged Paul, betting he couldn’t do it again.

Paul dismissed the challenge, stating that he didn’t have time for it, but expressed respect for Styles’ determination to keep going. Paul ended the conversation with, “I’ll see you around.”

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. American Made (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed)