Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rodriguez and Aliyah defeating Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the tournament finals to capture the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The finish saw Bayley try to interfere from the apron, but she was chased away by RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Aliyah had been down at ringside following a beatdown, but she quickly tagged in and then disappeared on the floor again. SKY and Kai took turns on Rodriguez, but Aliyah rolled right back into the ring and rolled up Kai from behind to get the win.

This is the first reign for Rodriguez and Aliyah. The titles have been vacant since former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE during the May 16 RAW. They held the straps for 47 days. Banks and Naomi are expected back to work soon, but there’s no word yet on if they will chase the titles.

WWE launched the tournament to crown new champions on the August 8 RAW with Kai and SKY defeating Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Alexa Bliss and Asuka then defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, but lost to Kai and SKY in the semi-finals on last week’s RAW. Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Xia Li and Shotzi in the SmackDown first round match. WWE NXT’s Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were set to face Natalya and Sonya Deville in the opening round, but they were pulled from the tournament due to injuries. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of NXT then replaced Stark and Lyons, and defeated Natalya and Deville on the August 19 SmackDown. However, Dolin was injured during the match, so WWE held the Second Chance Fatal 4 Way on last Friday’s SmackDown, which saw Natalya and Deville defeat Nikki and Doudrop, Li and Shotzi, plus the team of Snuka and Brooke. Natalya and Deville then took a loss to Rodriguez and Aliyah on the same SmackDown episode, with Rodriguez and Aliyah advancing to the finals on tonight’s RAW.

There’s no word yet on when the first title defense will be for Rodriguez and Aliyah, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s main event title change at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.