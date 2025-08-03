Seth Rollins is your new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

During the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One), CM Punk defeated GUNTHER to capture the title. Following the match, Seth Rollins came out and cashed in his Money in the Briefcase to capture the World Title.

The announced attendance for WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NY was 53,161.

Actor and comedian Druski narrated the cold open for WWE SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium. You can check out that video below:

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins hosted a live edition of “The Nikki & Brie Show” from WWE SummerSlam 2025, as you can see below:

The celebrities were out in full force at MetLife Stadium for WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One).

Grammy-winning artist Cardi B served as the official host and kicked off the night’s festivities. She was joined at ringside by comedian Druski.

Singer Breland opened the show by performing “America the Beautiful.” Hip-hop legend Fat Joe was also in attendance.

Stephanie McMahon made an appearance from the stands as well.

Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana were also in attendance.

And finally, celebrity chef Tineke Younger was shown in the crowd too, adding to the high-profile atmosphere of the event.

Psycho clown and Mr Iguana just got a huge pop #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/BMeWAtUHWe — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 2, 2025