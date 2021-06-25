As noted before, new WWE writer Kenice Mobley recently appeared on the “Asian Not Asian” podcast about how WWE didn’t require her to have any pro wrestling knowledge when they hired her. She also didn’t know if the WWE Champion was named “Bobby Ashley” or “Bobby Lashley,” and as you might imagine, this didn’t sit well with a lot of fans on social media. You can click here to read Mobley’s comments, and details about what else she does.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported today that Mobley’s comments received some attention within WWE.

It was noted that Mobley is “under the gun” for speaking publicly about subjects that WWE does not want talked about. We mentioned before how WWE’s job listings for creative writers does not list a knowledge of pro wrestling as a requirement, so her comments didn’t come as a major surprise to some.

It was also reported that there was a negative reaction to Mobley’s comments, and that Mobley is not the only WWE writer in this situation, as this is typical of many of the writers. WWE officials were reportedly embarrassed by this going public due to the feeling that it makes the company look “blindingly stupid” to the outside world.

