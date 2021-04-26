There was a new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion crowned at the Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ace Austin defended the title against Josh Alexander and TJP in a triple threat match in the opener.
Alexander went over to win it when he hit Austin with Divine Intervention.
