A new X-Division Champion was crowned at Saturday’s Sacrifice special.

Ace Austin won the title by defeating TJP to become the new Champion. As a result of Austin’s victory, it brings an end to TJP’s 91-day reign as the Champion and begins Austin’s second reign.

Earlier this month on Impact Wrestling TV, Austin defeated Chris Bey and Black Taurus in a triple threat match to earn the title match. Austin hit The Fold on Bey for the victory after interference from Madman Fulton