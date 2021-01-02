According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s New Year’s Day edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.915 million viewers overnight, a significant decrease from the Christmas Day episode that drew well above 3 million. They scored a rating 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was number one overall despite also seeing a drop.

The program finished eighth overall in total viewership trailing behind 20/20, MacGyver, Weakest Link, Shark Tank, Dateline NBC, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods, which won the night with just under four million viewers.

Full ratings will be out Monday.