A familiar name from the world of politics may be heading to AEW Double or Nothing this weekend.

AEW is set to present its latest pay-per-view event on Sunday night when Double or Nothing takes place from Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York.

Ahead of the show, longtime AEW announcer and known wrestling historian Excalibur took to social media with a public invitation aimed at New York Mayor and wrestling fan Zohran Mamdani.

“Are you free on Sunday, Zohran Mamdani?” Excalibur asked on social media.

Mamdani has shown interest in professional wrestling in the past and was previously spotted in attendance at AEW Grand Slam back in 2021 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Whether the public invitation leads to an actual appearance at Double or Nothing remains to be seen, but the crossover between politics and pro wrestling has once again surfaced ahead of one of AEW’s biggest annual events.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Sunday night for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 results coverage.