– The following are the official start-times for the WWE Clash In Paris and WWE Crown Jewel premium live events coming up on August 31 and October 11.

* 8/31 WWE Clash in Paris – 2 PM Eastern, 11 AM Pacific.

* 10/11 WWE Crown Jewel: Perth – 7 AM Eastern, 4 AM Pacific.

– Additional early start-times have been announced for multiple upcoming episodes of WWE Raw. Among those included are the following:

* 9/15 6:30 PM local start time in Springfield, MA.

* 9/22 5:30 PM local time in Evansville, Indiana.

* 9/29 6:30 PM local time in Raleigh, NC.

– The New York Times honored legendary WWE commentators Jim Ross and Michael Cole in a new feature dubbed, “The most impactful sports TV play-by-play voices of the 21st century.”

