– The following are the official start-times for the WWE Clash In Paris and WWE Crown Jewel premium live events coming up on August 31 and October 11.
- * 8/31 WWE Clash in Paris – 2 PM Eastern, 11 AM Pacific.
* 10/11 WWE Crown Jewel: Perth – 7 AM Eastern, 4 AM Pacific.
– Additional early start-times have been announced for multiple upcoming episodes of WWE Raw. Among those included are the following:
- * 9/15 6:30 PM local start time in Springfield, MA.
* 9/22 5:30 PM local time in Evansville, Indiana.
* 9/29 6:30 PM local time in Raleigh, NC.
– The New York Times honored legendary WWE commentators Jim Ross and Michael Cole in a new feature dubbed, “The most impactful sports TV play-by-play voices of the 21st century.”
From NYTimes.com:
Michael Cole and Jim Ross also get a mention here. Yes, pro wrestling is not a sport; it is scripted athletic entertainment. But Cole and Ross fall under the aegis of play-by-play broadcasters for me and they delivered with verve and passion for their audience. Think about how many millions of people have heard their wrestling calls since 2000 between WWE/WWF, WCW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW.