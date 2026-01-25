A recent addition to the WWE main roster has a WWE Hall of Fame legend wanting to come out of retirement.

Trick Williams continues to earn high praise from wrestling veterans, including WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Henry and Jonathan Coachman spoke about Williams during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, with Henry making it clear that the NXT standout has left a serious impression on him. According to Henry, Williams doesn’t just look the part.

He fully embodies it.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve felt like coming back to wrestling,” Henry said. “This dude walking to the ring gets me fired up. He makes me want to wrestle again. That’s the effect that Trick had on me.”

Henry went on to explain exactly what it is about Williams that sparks that reaction, pointing to a combination of presence and confidence that can’t be taught.

“It’s the energy and the smugness. Like, the dude’s got it. He talks the talk, he walks the walk, he’s got the look.”

During the discussion, Coachman added that Williams reminds him of an early version of The Rock, a comparison that Henry didn’t push back on.

Trick Williams last competed at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock special in Montreal on January 24, where he was in the main event No. 1 Contender four-way match.