The 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame is starting to take shape.

On Monday night, the second official inductee for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction class was announced during WWE Raw on Netflix.

At the show on February 23 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles came out for his advertised special tribute.

The tribute featured several names from his past, and from TNA Wrestling, such as Frankie Kazarian, Abyss, and others like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance near the end of the segment, much like he did with Stephanie McMahon previously, to surprise AJ Styles with the news that he will be getting inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 42 Week this April in Las Vegas, NV.

