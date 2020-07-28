 News and Promos for WWE's The Bumpy Awards Airing Tomorrow

WWE’s The Bump released the following promos for The Bumpy Awards.

The inaugural Bumpy Awards will be revealed tomorrow morning during a special episode of The Bump at 10am ET, which will air on WWE digital platforms and the free version of the WWE Network.

The awards will cover the first half of 2020 and will feature the following categories: Tag Team of the Half-Year, Rivalry of the Half-Year, In-Ring Match of the Half-Year, Cinematic Match of the Half-Year, and Superstar of the of the Half-Year. You can click here for the nominees.

