News and Promos for WWE’s The Bumpy Awards Airing Tomorrow

WWE’s The Bump released the following promos for The Bumpy Awards.
The inaugural Bumpy Awards will be revealed tomorrow morning during a special episode of The Bump at 10am ET, which will air on WWE digital platforms and the free version of the WWE Network.
The awards will cover the first half of 2020 and will feature the following categories: Tag Team of the Half-Year, Rivalry of the Half-Year, In-Ring Match of the Half-Year, Cinematic Match of the Half-Year, and Superstar of the of the Half-Year. You can click here for the nominees.
Which team has this on ?
Don't miss #TheBumpyAwards, streaming tomorrow at 10AM ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE digital platforms! #WWETheBump
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 28, 2020
Forever chanting "Fight Forever." Which rivalry will prove to be Bumpy-worthy tomorrow during #TheBumpyAwards?!
– … pic.twitter.com/SOYNcrfFmn
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 28, 2020
We'll crown the first-ever Superstar of the Half-Year tomorrow during #TheBumpyAwards, streaming at 10am ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE digital platforms!
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 28, 2020
You voted for In-Ring Match of the Half-Year, and we'll reveal the winner tomorrow at 10am ET when #TheBumpyAwards stream on @WWENetwork & @WWE digital platforms!
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 28, 2020
Find out if your pick gets the TOMORROW when #TheBumpyAwards stream at 10am ET on @WWENetwork and @WWE digital platforms!
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 28, 2020
