Veteran WWE Superstar is celebrating a major milestone as he has granted more than 650 Wishes with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Cena has granted more Wishes than any other celebrity in the history of the charity. NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon, and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, have each granted more than 200 Wishes, but no one besides Cena has made it past the 300 mark.

As seen in the tweet below, WWE touted Cena’s 650+ Wishes granted as a part of the “#CenaMonth” celebration for his 20th anniversary with the company.

Cena hit 600 Wishes back in November 2019. He granted his first Wish in 2004. The charity has granted more than 520,000 Wishes worldwide since launching in 1981.

Make-A-Wish has confirmed that Cena is their most-requested celebrity by Wish Kids. The charity helps fulfill children’s wishes, between the age of 2.5 and 18, who are suffering from critical illness.

Cena has often talked in media interviews about how much the Make-A-Wish meetings mean to him. After learning about the charity, he immediately vowed to always be there for the foundation, whenever they had a fan who wanted to meet him. He’s kept that promise for almost 20 years.

WWE had granted more than 6,000 Wishes to meet Superstars or attend live events, as of 2015, and they have granted many more in the 7 years since then. WWE began the tradition in the 1980s when Hogan was the most requested. WWE has had well over 50 Superstars grant Wishes since 2001.

We noted earlier this month at this link how Cena went viral for a special visit he paid to a Ukrainian teenager with Down Syndrome.

Cena has been away from WWE TV since last summer, while focusing on his Hollywood career. He is scheduled to return this coming Monday on RAW in Laredo, TX.

