Tonight’s “Dark Side of the Ring” episode on Vice TV will tell the story of the Collision In Korea event, which was put on by NJPW and WCW in April 1995 at May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Collision In Korea holds the record for the largest attendance for a pro wrestling event with 190,000 fans on Night 1, and the second-largest attendance for a wrestling event with 165,000 fans on Night 2. WCW ended up airing the event in North America on pay-per-view in August 1995, with just 8 matches from both nights of action.

Night 1 was headlined by Shinya Hashimoto retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Title over Scott Norton in a 20 minute time limit draw, while Night 2 was headlined by WWE Hall of Famers Antonio Inoki and Ric Flair going at it, with Inoki defeating Flair with an enziguri. Others in action at the event included Chris Benoit, 2 Cold Scorpio, The Steiner Brothers, Masahiro Chono, Yuji Nagata, Road Warrior Hawk, Kensuke Sasaki, and more.

Several preview clips for tonight’s episode can be seen below. The show will feature new interviews with Eric Bischoff, Inoki, Scorpio, and Norton, among others.

Bischoff notes in one of these preview clips how Inoki wanted WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for the main event, but The Hulkster quickly declined. Flair was Plan B. Another preview clip features Norton talking about how this was the craziest thing that’s ever happened in his life.

Stay tuned for more on “Dark Side of the Ring” season three. Below are several promos for tonight’s episode:

Tonight’s episode, “Collision in Korea,” features an interview with wrestling icon @Inoki_Kanji. It was an absolute honor to have him in front of our cameras to share his perspective. 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/vS1Y5v7Rbl — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 20, 2021

Upon their arrival in North Korea, wrestlers like @scottnorton would find themselves strangers in a strange land… “Collision in Korea,” premieres tomorrow, 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada 🎱 pic.twitter.com/H2P4SaHjQO — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 19, 2021

2 Cold Scorpio and Chris Benoit square off in front of the largest reported audience in wrestling history: 190,000 in North Korea. “Collision in Korea,” premieres Thursday, 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/trjs2EJ5VQ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 19, 2021

"I can't make that one, brother." 🤔 –Hulk Hogan when asked by @EBischoff to come to North Korea on behalf of @Inoki_Kanji. "Collision in Korea," premieres Thursday, 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/pUy8HT1Hj0 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 18, 2021

In one of the most bizarre acts of political theatre, wrestlers deployed to North Korea found themselves trapped in a surreal nightmare leaving some fighting for their lives. “Collision in Korea” with @Inoki_Kanji, @EBischoff, @scottnorton, & others. Thursday, 9pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/nGhYKKISBG — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 16, 2021

"North Korea was about the craziest thing that's ever happened in my life. I don't remember ever bein' that scared… it was like bein' in the Twilight Zone brother." – @scottnorton Season 3 continues with "Collision in Korea," Thursday, 9pm on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/WGyUGa8LtU — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 17, 2021

