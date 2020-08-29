– Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle and Big E have been announced as the guests for this week’s Talking Smack episode on the WWE Network, which will be available later this morning, on Saturday. Host Kayla Braxton will be joined by guest co-host The Miz.

– As noted, Monday’s WWE RAW will feature Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins as the main event. The match will take place the day after Rey and son Dominik Mysterio face Rollins and Murphy in tag team action at the WWE Payback pay-per-view.

Below is a promo for Monday’s match, which teases the end of the Rollins vs. Mysterio feud:

