Today’s AEW Rampage episode will have a special early start time of 5:30pm ET on TNT due to the NHL Playoffs airing later tonight.

Rampage was taped earlier this week from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. You can click here for full spoilers. AEW has announced the following matches for the show:

* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in the opener

* Hook vs. JD Drake

* Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita in the main event

In more news for tonight’s Rampage, Mark Sterling announced on Twitter that he and Tony Nese will be on the show to issue a challenge to Danhausen.

“Also… @TonyNese and I would like to formally issue a challenge to the idiot everyone loves,” Sterling wrote.

Furthermore, Shawn Spears announced on Twitter that he also will be appearing during tonight’s Rampage with a live mic. He commented on not being featured in the AEW promo for tonight.

“Once again, #TheChairman speaks… [microphone emoji x 5] I’ll start making my own damn graphics [face with rolling eyes emoji] #AEWRampage @AEW,” he wrote.

In addition to the matches and segments above, tonight’s Rampage will also feature appearances by FTW Champion Ricky Starks, AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy, AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, Frankie Kazarian, Best Friends, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Satnam Singh, and more.

Stay tuned for more on today’s Rampage and be sure to join us later on for full coverage.

Also…@TonyNese and I would like to formally issue a challenge to the idiot everyone loves. https://t.co/0OEoeglFSd — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) May 6, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.