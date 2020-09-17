The WWE NXT UK relaunch episode will air today at 3pm ET on the WWE Network. This is the first episode that was filmed on the new NXT UK set at BT Sport TV studios in London, England, the first new NXT UK content since March.

The only match confirmed for today is NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams.

It was believed that the Heritage Cup Tournament would kick off on today’s episode, but it looks like there will be just segments where the competitors draw their first round opponents. As we’ve noted, the eight-man tournament will feature Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, Flash Morgan Webster, A Kid, Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven, Joseph Conners, and a mystery man that looks to be revealed today. All matches in the tournament will be contested under British Rounds Rules, and the winner will also be the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

As seen above, WWE is celebrating today’s relaunch with a new NXT Top 5 video, featuring the hardest hits by NXT UK Champion WALTER. WALTER will be feuding with #1 contender Ilja Dragunov in the relaunch.

Today’s episode will also feature build for next Thursday’s title match between Piper Niven and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.

WWE announced the following points for today’s relaunch episode:

The top five reasons to tune in for NXT UK’s relaunch The NXT UK relaunch is almost here and there are plenty of reasons to tune in to the fastest-growing brand in WWE history. Before NXT UK’s return tomorrow at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network, here are five reasons why you should tune in. WALTER’s impending showdown with Ilja Dragunov Since arriving in NXT UK, WALTER has largely run through the brand unchecked and undeterred. He ended Pete Dunne’s nearly two-year reign in his first TakeOver match and has conquered the best challengers NXT UK has to offer. But his next challenger, Ilja Dragunov, represents an obstacle unlike any The Ring General has seen. The Mad Russian is not only one of the most unique competitors in NXT UK, but in all of WWE. Though WALTER will hold a size and strength advantage as in most of his bouts, Dragunov’s tenacity might make him the biggest test yet for the Imperium leader’s dominant title reign. Will Kay Lee Ray’s reign atop the Women’s division continue? Speaking of dominant, Kay Lee Ray has been exactly that since dethroning Toni Storm to become NXT UK Women’s Champion last year. She overcame both Storm and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat Match at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, then showcased how far she was willing to go to hold on to her title in a brutal I Quit Match victory against Storm this past January. However, The Scary Queen of Scots is set to defend her title against Niven one-on-one next week. Can KLR retain the gold against her most determined challenger and former best friend? An ultra-competitive Tag Team division NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus have stood as the division’s standard-bearers, reaffirming their position with victories like their unbelievable triumph in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. The second-ever champions, Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster — who were defeated by Mark Coffey & Wolfgang for the titles nearly a year ago — are focused on recapturing the gold. But they aren’t the only ones with their sights set on the titles, as Imperium, Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams, Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith, Pretty Deadly and The Hunt comprise just a few of the other duos angling for the championship. The NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament History will be made shortly after NXT UK’s relaunch, as the brand will crown its first ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion in an eight-man tournament contested under British Rounds rules. The star-studded field includes Flash Morgan Webster, Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, A-Kid, Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven, Joseph Conners and a final wildcard entrant yet to be determined. Who will prevail and hoist the cup? And with the winner defending it as a championship under the same rules, how long will they be able to keep it? Up-and-coming Superstars NXT UK is full of promising talents poised to take the brand’s reins as it relaunches, from A-Kid to Sam Gradwell, to a loaded Women’s division with the likes of Jinny, Dani Luna, Nina Samuels, Aoife Valkyrie and more. Who will turn heads and elevate themselves to join the brand’s elite? Find out when NXT UK returns, tomorrow at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network!

