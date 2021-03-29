The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Among those in action include AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. Jazmine Allure and Tesha Price, Thunder Rosa vs. Alex Gracia, and Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. Jazmine Allure and Tesha Price

* Ethan Page vs. Fuego del Sol

* Rex Lawless and Milk Chocolate vs. Gunn Club

* D3 and Vary Morales vs. Dark Order’s 5 and 10

* Chandler Hopkins vs. Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss)

* Thunder Rosa vs. Alex Gracia

* Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian and Miro) vs. Leila Grey

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress

* KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

* Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake

* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal (with Matt Sydal)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight