The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Among those in action include Brian Cage, Leva Bates, Ricky Starks, and Hikaru Shida.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

– The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Louie Valle & Mike Magnum.

– Anna Jay vs. Dani Jordyn.

– Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler.

– Brian Cage vs. VSK.

– Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) (w/Orange Cassidy).

– Sotheara Chhun vs. Ricky Starks (w/Powerhouse Hobbs).

– The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson).

– Shawn Dean & Fuego del Sol vs. The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt).

– Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Sean Maluta & Ryzin.

– Kaci Lennox vs. Ivelisse (w/Diamante).

– Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal.

– Hikaru Shida vs. KiLynn King.

– Skyler Moore vs. Leva Bates.

– Tay Conti vs. Freya States.

Be sure to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET.