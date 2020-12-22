The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Among those in action include Miro, Matt Sydal, and Thunder Rose.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
Colt Cabana, 5 & 10 vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow & Ray Jaz
Peter Avalon vs. Mike Verna
Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express
Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight
Lee Johnson vs. Stu Grayson
Kilynn King vs. Alex Gracia
Sonny Kiss vs. Miro
Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch
Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure
Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico
Tesha Price vs. Nyla Rose
Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. Gunn Club
Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet
The Waiting Room with Britt Baker and Serena Deeb