The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Among those in action include Miro, Matt Sydal, and Thunder Rose.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

Colt Cabana, 5 & 10 vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow & Ray Jaz

Peter Avalon vs. Mike Verna

Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express

Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight

Lee Johnson vs. Stu Grayson

Kilynn King vs. Alex Gracia

Sonny Kiss vs. Miro

Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch

Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure

Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico

Tesha Price vs. Nyla Rose

Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. Gunn Club

Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet

The Waiting Room with Britt Baker and Serena Deeb