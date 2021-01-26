The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Among those in action include Ryan Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler’s brother), Vary Morales & Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto, Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and more.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski
Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Shanna vs. Kilynn King
SCU vs. Terrance & Terrell Hughes
Santana & Ortiz vs. Ryzin & Mike Verna
Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol
M’Badu & KC Navarro vs. The Butcher & The Blade
Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight
Jurassic Express vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow
Walk off segment with Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson
Ray Jaz vs. Dark Order’s 10
Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black
Davienne vs. Tay Conti
Brooke Havok vs. Britt Baker
Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse
Abadon vs. Vertvixen
Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales & Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto