The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Among those in action include Ryan Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler’s brother), Vary Morales & Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto, Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and more.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Shanna vs. Kilynn King

SCU vs. Terrance & Terrell Hughes

Santana & Ortiz vs. Ryzin & Mike Verna

Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol

M’Badu & KC Navarro vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight

Jurassic Express vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow

Walk off segment with Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson

Ray Jaz vs. Dark Order’s 10

Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black

Davienne vs. Tay Conti

Brooke Havok vs. Britt Baker

Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse

Abadon vs. Vertvixen

Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales & Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto