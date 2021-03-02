The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Among those in action include Abadon vs. Renee Michelle, SCU vs. Matt and Mike Sydal, and more.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

VSK vs. Chuck Taylor

Steve Stetson vs. Orange Cassidy with Chuck Taylor

SCU vs. Matt and Mike Sydal

M’Badu and Baron Black vs. Bear Country

Daniel Joseph vs. 10 with Dark Order’s -1

Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow with Arn Anderson vs. Louie Valle and Chris Peaks

Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King

Feugo Del Sol and Jon Cruz vs. Top Flight

JD Drake vs. Stu Grayson with Dark Order’s -1

Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. TH2* Max Caster with Anthony Bowens vs. JJ Garrett

Gunn Clubb vs. Tony Vega, Aaron Frye, and Angel Fashion

Evil Uno, 5, and Colt Cabana with Dark Order’s -1 vs. Levy Shapiro, John Skyler, and Ryzin

Abadon vs. Renee Michelle