The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Among those in action include Abadon vs. Renee Michelle, SCU vs. Matt and Mike Sydal, and more.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
VSK vs. Chuck Taylor
Steve Stetson vs. Orange Cassidy with Chuck Taylor
SCU vs. Matt and Mike Sydal
M’Badu and Baron Black vs. Bear Country
Daniel Joseph vs. 10 with Dark Order’s -1
Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow with Arn Anderson vs. Louie Valle and Chris Peaks
Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King
Feugo Del Sol and Jon Cruz vs. Top Flight
JD Drake vs. Stu Grayson with Dark Order’s -1
Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. TH2* Max Caster with Anthony Bowens vs. JJ Garrett
Gunn Clubb vs. Tony Vega, Aaron Frye, and Angel Fashion
Evil Uno, 5, and Colt Cabana with Dark Order’s -1 vs. Levy Shapiro, John Skyler, and Ryzin
Abadon vs. Renee Michelle
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have 14 matches set featuring Orange Cassidy, Max Caster, Abadon, Top Flight, in action, and much more!
Watch Dark every Tuesday at 7/6c via our official youtube channel ➡️ https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/QMym2UzUfl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2021