The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Among those in action include Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow, Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa, and Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin

Alan “5” Angels vs. Serpentico

Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna and Bear country

Baron Black vs. Matt Sydal

Angel Fashion vs. Peter Avalon

Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow

Fuego Del Sol vs. Danny Limelight

Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Kilynn King and Tesha Price

Lee Johnson and Shawn Dean vs. The Acclaimed

Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto

Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia

Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa

Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy

Louie Valle vs. Brandon Cutler

Vipress vs. Shanna

Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa