The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Among those in action include Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow, Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa, and Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin
Alan “5” Angels vs. Serpentico
Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna and Bear country
Baron Black vs. Matt Sydal
Angel Fashion vs. Peter Avalon
Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow
Fuego Del Sol vs. Danny Limelight
Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Kilynn King and Tesha Price
Lee Johnson and Shawn Dean vs. The Acclaimed
Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto
Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia
Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa
Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy
Louie Valle vs. Brandon Cutler
Vipress vs. Shanna
Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa