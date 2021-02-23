The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Among those in action include Ryan Nemeth, Dolph Ziggler’s brother, and Kip Sabian.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo
Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth
Ryzin and Baron Black vs. Pretty Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi
Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Louie Valle and Chris Peaks
Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford vs. Fuego Del Sol
KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price
Lee Johnson with Arn Anderson vs. Serpentico with Luther
Jurassic Express vs. Angel Fashion and VSK
Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Miranda Alize and Renee Michelle
Leyla Hirsch vs. Brooke Havok w
