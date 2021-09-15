Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Dynamite will be headlined by Adam Cole’s AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian. Bryan Danielson will address AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, and CM Punk will return to commentary.

Stay tuned for more on Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Dan Lambert hosts a Tough Guy Challenge

* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. 2point0

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* CM Punk does commentary

* Matt Hardy continues his feud with Orange Cassidy

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill

* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Bryan Danielson addresses AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

