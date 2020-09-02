Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the final build for Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view.

Dynamite will be a live show this week, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below is the current line-up:

* Excalibur returns to commentary

* NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will reportedly debut before wrestling AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at All Out

* Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

* The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express vs. SCU and Private Party. The winning team will face each other at All Out in tag team action

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s lawyer Mark Sterling. If Sterling doesn’t show up, MJF won’t get his title shot at All Out

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

