Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode on TNT will feature a big announcement from MJF, plus four title matches.

AEW will celebrating the one year anniversary of Dynamite tonight and for the first time ever all four main titles will be on the line.

The following has been announced for tonight’s show:

* MJF will make a huge announcement

* Miro and Kip Sabian will be in action

* FTR defends the World Tag Team Titles against Best Friends

* Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy

* Hikaru Shida defends the Women’s World Title against Big Swole

* Jon Moxley defends the World Title against Lance Archer

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

