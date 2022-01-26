The 2022 Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live tonight from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title, between champion Cody Rhodes and interim champion Sammy Guevara, plus a Lights Out Unsanctioned Match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* CM Punk will speak

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will speak

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

* The Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia and 2point0

* Lights Out Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* Ladder Match: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Interim AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

