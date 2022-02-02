Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This week’s AEW Rampage on TNT will also be taped tonight in Chicago.

Dynamite will be headlined by hometown star CM Punk facing off with MJF. AEW has confirmed this as the main event. New AEW talent Brian Kendrick, who just left WWE, will also be in action as he debuts against Jon Moxley.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Brian Kendrick debuts vs. Jon Moxley

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose

* CM Punk vs. MJF

