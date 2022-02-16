Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN with more build for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

Dynamite will be headlined by TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Darby Allin, Inner Circle members going at it in tag team action, and a No DQ match between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* CM Punk will reveal the time, place and rules for rematch against MJF

* Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Wardlow vs. Max Caster

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Santana and Ortiz

* No DQ Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Darby Allin

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

