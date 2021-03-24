Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be headlined by Darby Allin defending the TNT Title against John Silver, plus the return of AAA star Laredo Kid. He will team with The Lucha Brothers for Trios action against Brandon Cutler and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in a non-title match has also been announced for tonight. Sydal will earn a future title shot if he can defeat Omega.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Darby Allin defends the TNT Title against John Silver

* Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. Dante Martin and The Varsity Blonds

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in a non-title match. Sydal earns a future title shot if he can win

* Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers vs. Brandon Cutler and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite

