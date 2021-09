Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will take place from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

As noted at this link, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has dedicated tonight’s Dynamite to the memory of the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), who passed last December 26 at the age of 41. Rochester is the hometown of Brodie, and Khan is promising a special card in his memory.

It’s rumored that Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) will make his AEW debut tonight in Rochester, but that has not been confirmed. Rotunda and Lee were good friends.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

* Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy

* Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Anna Jay and Tay Conti

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Sammy Guevara

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.