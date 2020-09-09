Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the fallout from Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The top matches for tonight’s show will see TNT Champion Brodie Lee defend against Dustin Rhodes, while Chris Jericho and Jake Hager face Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his new #1 contender, Lance Archer, will also appear.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* MJF will host a mandatory campaign meeting

* Matt Hardy speaks following injury scare at All Out

* New AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will celebrate

* Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express

* Kip Sabian reveals his best man for wedding with Penelope Ford

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his new #1 contender Lance Archer will speak

* AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee defends against Dustin Rhodes

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

