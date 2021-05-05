Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be the big Blood & Guts episode from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The two-ring Blood & Guts match main event will feature The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle in 10-man action. Pinnacle will have the man advantage going into the match.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s Dynamite show:

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky will appear

* Miro will speak on wanting to become a champion in AEW

* #1-ranked Britt Baker will be in action

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. MT Nakazawa and AEW World, Impact World & AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

* Jurassic Express vs. SCU vs. The Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed to determine who will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on May 12

* Blood & Guts Match: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show, and be sure to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.