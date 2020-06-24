News for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode – Champions In Action, Lumberjack Match, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida with more build for Fyter Fest.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow in a Lumberjack Match, FTR vs. The Natural Nightmares, plus AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action.

Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* FTR vs. Natural Nightmares

* Santana vs. Matt Hardy with fans voting on the version Matt will show up as

* Lumberjack Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus

* Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Orange Cassidy faces off with Chris Jericho

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

