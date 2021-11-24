Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be the special Thanksgiving Eve edition of the show, airing live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

* Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter in a quarterfinals match for the TBS Title Tournament

* Cody Rhodes, PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers vs. Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

