Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dynamite will feature matches in the TBS Title Tournament and the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The TNT Title will also be on the line, and CM Punk will make his Dynamite in-ring debut against Bobby Fish.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. The Young Bucks, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* World Title Eliminator Tournament: 10 vs. Jon Moxley

* TBS Title Tournament: Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

* TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Ethan Page. If Page wins, Guevara must leave The Inner Circle. If Guevara wins, he gets to pick the three members of American Top Team that will team with Page and Scorpio Sky in the ten-man match at Full Gear

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

