Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, headlined by Chris Jericho’s 30th anniversary celebration.

Dynamite will also feature three title matches tonight as Brodie Lee defends the TNT Title against Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match, Brian Cage defends his FTW Title against Will Hobbs, and FTR defends the World Tag Team Titles against TH2.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Chris Jericho’s 30 year career celebration

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luther and Serpentico

* Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb

* TNT Champion Brodie Lee defends against Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar Match

* FTW Champion Brian Cage defends against Will Hobbs

* World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against TH2 in a “Brush with Greatness” 20-minute time limit match

