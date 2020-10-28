Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament, a Lumberjack Match for the TNT Title, and more.

AEW has also announced that new NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb will defend her title tonight against Leyla Hirsch. As noted, Deeb just won the title last night from Thunder Rosa.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card for tonight:

* The Inner Circle hosts Town Hall meeting to determine if MJF will join the group

* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

* Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Title against Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals: Wardlow vs. Hangman Page

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals: Penta El Zero M vs. Kenny Omega

* New NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb defends against Leyla Hirsch

