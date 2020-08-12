News for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode – Tag Team Appreciation, Title Matches, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature more build for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

There will be a Tag Team Appreciation Night theme on tonight’s show, hosted by FTR. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will honor tag team legends Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. The AEW World Tag Team Titles will be defended tonight with Adam Page and Kenny Omega defending against Jurassic Express. Tonight’s show will also feature Cody Rhodes defending the TNT Title against Scorpio Sky.

Below is the full announced line-up for tonight’s show:

* $7,000 Obligation Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy. The Inner Circle and Best Friends will be banned from ringside

* Grudge Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega defend against Jurassic Express

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Scorpio Sky

* FTR hosts Tag Team Appreciation Night with The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard

* Appearances by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, MJF, Big Swole, Britt Baker and others

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's Dynamite episode

