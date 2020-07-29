News for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode – Texas Tornado Match, Titles on the Line, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Dynamite will feature two title matches tonight – AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Warhorse, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order.
The following matches have been announced for tonight:
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Texas Tornado match
* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante in a non-title match
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order
* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, The Best Friends
* Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Title against Warhorse
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Aleister Black Being Taken Off WWE TV for a Period of Time?, Rey Mysterio WWE Contract Note
- Backstage Talk on How Vince McMahon Feels About Aleister Black
- Cody Rhodes Gives Update On The Completed TNT Title
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Big Opening Segment, #1 Contender’s Match and More Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing