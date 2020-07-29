News for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode – Texas Tornado Match, Titles on the Line, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dynamite will feature two title matches tonight – AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Warhorse, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order.

The following matches have been announced for tonight:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Texas Tornado match

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante in a non-title match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, The Best Friends

* Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Title against Warhorse

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

