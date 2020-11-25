Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the final build for next week’s “Winter Is Coming” episode. The top match announced for tonight will see Hikaru Shida defend the AEW Women’s World Title against Anna Jay.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* The Hybrid 2 vs. Top Flight

* John Silver vs. “Hangman” Page

* Will Hobbs will be in action

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

* PAC and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s World Title against Anna Jay

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

