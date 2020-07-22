News for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode – TNT Title Match, Falls Count Anywhere, MJF, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air on a tape delay from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
There will be a AEW TNT Title match on tonight’s show, featuring Cody Rhodes defending against an unknown wrestler, who was called one of the “top independent wrestlers” in the world by Tony Khan. A Falls Count Anywhere match with The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade will also take place, plus an appearance by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
AEW has announced the following for tonight’s Dynamite episode:
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak
* Taz and FTW Champion Brian Cage will appear
* Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Title against a “top independent wrestler”
* MJF will be in action
* Ivelisse vs. Diamante
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks in a Falls Count Anywhere match
* AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page vs. Five
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
