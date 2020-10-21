Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the beginning of the World Title Eliminator Tournament with 4 first round matches.

Dynamite will also feature a “Le Dinner Debonair” segment with Chris Jericho and MJF, plus a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Britt Baker will be in action

* MJF and Chris Jericho “Le Dinner Debonair” segment

* Private Party vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver to determine who challenges World Tag Team Champions FTR at Full Gear

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1 Match: Rey Fenix vs. Pentagon

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1 Match: Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1 Match: Adam Page vs. Colt Cabana

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1 Match: Jungle Boy vs. Wardlow

